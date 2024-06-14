HC Wainwright Boosts Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $30.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of OCS stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. Research analysts expect that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

