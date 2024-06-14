Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

