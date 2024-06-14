Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

GECCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

