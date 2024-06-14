Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPIQ stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 39,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,719. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

