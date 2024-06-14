GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.14. 1,425,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,029 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.