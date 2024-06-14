Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 13.12% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 9,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

