Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Up 115.7%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 115.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Global Gold Trading Up 115.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Global Gold Company Profile

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

