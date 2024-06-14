Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 13091334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.