Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Get Geron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GERN

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Geron by 46.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,713 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Geron by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,611 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Geron by 16.6% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.