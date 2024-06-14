Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Critical Analysis

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Genocea Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $131,000.00 1,371.15 -$30.01 million ($1.92) -4.73 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genocea Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares INmune Bio and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -26,333.59% -86.16% -58.41% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for INmune Bio and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats INmune Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and INB03, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers. It also provides XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and treatment resistant depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

