Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galecto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

GLTO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,576. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Galecto has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

