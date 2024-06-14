FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.