Flight Deck Capital LP Takes $3.51 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. PENN Entertainment accounts for 4.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP owned about 0.09% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 185.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

