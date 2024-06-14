Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

