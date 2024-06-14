Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP Sells $416,528.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

