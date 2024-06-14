First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 200,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

