First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.76. 785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

