First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,353,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

FAM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

