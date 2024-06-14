First County Bank CT Has $867,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,872,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Medtronic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 5,922,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

