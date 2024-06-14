First County Bank CT Has $578,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,975,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114,508. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.