First County Bank CT Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First County Bank CT grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,407,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,477,000 after purchasing an additional 234,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,078,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,143 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

