First County Bank CT Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,348 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 96,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 959,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 130,135 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 30,677,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,820,586. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

