First County Bank CT Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,473,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

