First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Up 69.7% in May

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FCNCO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 24,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,140. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.
First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
