Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 658 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,283,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,671,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. 112,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,654. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

