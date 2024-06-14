Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBK stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.13. 113,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,468. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.