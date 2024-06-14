Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,277,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $183.35. 231,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

