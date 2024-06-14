Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,222,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 290,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.41. 4,898,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

