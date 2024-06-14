Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,722,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 92.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Associated Banc by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,461,000 after acquiring an additional 490,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 772,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. Barclays boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

