Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $110.01. 14,463,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,121,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.