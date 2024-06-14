Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,792 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,793,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,629 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 891,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 642,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 539,503 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

