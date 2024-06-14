Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,611,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,787. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

