Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 3,764,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,850. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

