Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. 6,528,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

