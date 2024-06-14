Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,520,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 573,086 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 1,633,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,651. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.