Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 630,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,848. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

