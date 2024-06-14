Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 120,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,995. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
