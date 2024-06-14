Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 5.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $57,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

FIS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

