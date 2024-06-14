Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 774,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 411,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 530,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,528. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

