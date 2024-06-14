Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 15,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.