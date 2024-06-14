Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 15,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32.
About Fidelity Metaverse ETF
