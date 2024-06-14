Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.48

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 73687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Evotec Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Further Reading
