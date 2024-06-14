Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Down 35.9% in May

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 85,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ETON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $403,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON remained flat at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a P/E ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.27. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.