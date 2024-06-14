Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

GLPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

