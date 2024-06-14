EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,563 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream makes up about 2.1% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,756. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

