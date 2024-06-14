enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGNW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 9,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. enGene has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

