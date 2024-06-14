Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ET opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
