Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.65.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 29.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

