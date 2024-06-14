enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Down 5.8%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.91. 790,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,252,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.59 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.14.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

