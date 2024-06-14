EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EMCHF stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

