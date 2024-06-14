Edward H. Codispoti Sells 760 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVEE stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.90. 87,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

